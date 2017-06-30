Yanks for the memories…

The theme of this year’s Baston Car & Bike Show on Sunday (July 2) is Made in the USA, so expect to see some stunning stateside iron cruising into the Lincolnshire village.

With a rich automotive history, Baston (not to be confused with the town of Boston!) is on the A15 between the towns of Bourne and Market Deeping and is the perfect location for a car and bike show that mixes the old with the new.

Veteran, vintage and classics will be mingling with just about every modern manufacturer the area has to offer – you could even buy your next new car at this show, which is the seventh annual event!

Whether you’re a family or a serious car or bike enthusiast, the Baston Car and Bike Show is a great day out for everyone and this year there’s a new, larger display area.

More than 350 vehicles are booked in from 28 local clubs, including some great American cars from the 1930s onwards. There are also more than 200 new vehicles from 24 local dealerships to browse around as well as a very large display area for visitors to show off their own pride and joy. A number of trade stands will also be present plus a wide selection of food concessions and the Harley Bar. The kids will also be entertained with fair rides, bumper cars, a climbing wall and the Baston ‘paint-a-car’. In 2016 the show attracted almost 5000 people who came to see more than 750 vehicles. It’s now the largest show in the area and a must-do event for anyone interested in cars and bikes. This year the show is moving to a larger location, a 12-acre site just north of the previous show area. This will enable organisers to continue to grow the event while not making the show feel cramped. If you have a vehicle that you love and would like to show it off, why not take it along? There are no restrictions and you can always take it on a trailer if it’s not running! Competition cars are very welcome too. There are trophies for the Best Car in Show, the Best Bike in Show and also Best in Show. Visitor admission (including Show Guide): £5 for adults. Under 16s free (no concessions). Show Times Gates open for display vehicles from 6:30am until 9:30am. Vehicles arriving after this time cannot be assured entry on to the display area.

Open to the public at 10am

Prize-giving at 2pm

Show closes at 4pm Exhibitor Admission Admission (including Show Guide): Main Driver/Rider plus 1 passenger are FREE £5 for all other adult passengers More information is available at www.BastonCarShow.com

