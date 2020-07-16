WHEEL MEET AGAIN!

LANCASTER INSURANCE CLASSIC MOTOR SHOW, WITH DISCOVERY, VOWS TO GO AHEAD IF GOVERNMENT GIVES THE GREEN LIGHT

Plans in place for show to open 13-15 November if approved by government

Mandatory temperature checks for all visitors and exhibitors

Extended opening hours and wider aisles to allow physical distancing

Tickets now on sale with limited availability

With coronavirus ravaging the classic motoring calendar, the organisers of the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, with Discovery, are pulling out all the stops to do everything possible to increase the chances of the November event happening in 2020 once government gives its approval.

Advert



“There is no one that wants this show to happen more than us,” says Show Director Lee Masters. “As a team, we have brainstormed and created working groups to look at everything we need to do to keep all our visitors, clubs and traders safe but still put on the show they love as soon as we get the green light from government. It may look and feel different to previous years, but we’re all getting used to a ‘new normal’ in the wake of Covid-19.

“Clarion Events is one of the biggest exhibition organisers in the world and has collaborated with other event industry leaders to create the All Secure Standard, a document that outlines all the measures required for an event to be able to open its doors. The companies have brought together all their knowledge and gone through every step of the visitor and exhibitor journey to help everyone feel confident that they are in as safe and secure environment as possible.”

Advert



The document focuses on what the organisers see as the four main areas of concern – physical distancing, cleaning and hygiene countermeasures, protect and detect, and communication.

Lee continued: “We’re having to plan as if the show is in a few weeks rather than months because its far easier to ease the restrictions as the government guidelines change than it is to implement measures at a later date.”

Advert



The organisers are looking at extending the show opening times but allocating a dedicated time for entrance along with a specific hall from which to enter the show. This will reduce the amount of people arriving at the venue at the same time, with shuttle buses running with managed capacities and controlled volumes in the communal areas. Upon arrival, all visitors and exhibitors will undergo mandatory temperature checks, with isolation rooms available for anyone showing signs of concern.

There will be a queuing system to enter the halls, which will each operate in a one-way direction similar to that of a supermarket to avoid packed aisles. The floorplan has been reviewed to introduce widened aisles to ensure visitors can view the displays while maintaining physical distancing guidelines. Hand sanitiser stations will be at all entrance points, with exhibitors and clubs also offering sanitiser on their stands.

Advert



In terms of the clubs, there will be a limit on how many cars can be accommodated to allow for the increased aisle space and they will be encouraged to reduce the number of people working on their stands so it doesn’t obstruct the visitors interacting with them.

The venue will have an enhanced cleaning regime throughout the event and exhibitors will need to thoroughly clean their stands each day. Catering will be ‘grab and go’, payments by card will be preferable, and visitors are advised to wear masks if possible.

“The team is currently working on the floorplan and would like to thank the clubs for their patience during this process as I know they are already itching to plan their stands,” Lee added. “I’d also like to thank all the traders for their support of the show. They’re as desperate to trade as we are for the doors to open so we are working together to make that happen.

“Our motto has become ‘Wheel Meet Again!’ You will see this used on our social media channels as we start sharing our favourite memories of the NEC Show from previous years. And we invite visitors, clubs and traders to do the same! Just use the hashtag #wheelmeetagain so we can find them. This is not just about seeing the stunning cars on display. It is about reuniting our community and bringing friends together.”

The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, with Discovery, is scheduled to be held at Birmingham’s NEC from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 November 2020. Tickets are now on sale with limited availability. Check the website www.necclassicmotorshow.com or sign up for the newsletter at www.necclassicmotorshow.com/newsletter for the latest updates.

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments