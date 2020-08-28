What’s inside the September issue of Classic American?

Check out this months issue to see Classic American’s event report on The Chelsea Cruise and an in-depth look into a 1965 Oldsmobile Jetstar 88 Holiday Coupe, plus lots more…

As ever, Classic American magazine is packed with the best classic American muscle features, the best from our events, striking pictures of some awesome machines plus MUCH more!

Advert



If you’d like to read the August issue of Classic American, then you can cut to the chase and download the digital version, order the print magazine, or better yet sav e those pennies and subscribe to Classic American magazine. Here’s what to expect this month…

Holiday Special

Geoff Carverhill discovers how Andy Lerry turned a good condition, original classic into a super-immaculate, very usable show car.

Advert



Back to basics

Peter Green’s ‘last car’ turned out to be two, but he’s especially happy with his green Coronet, which has made the transition from street car to racer… and back to stock street car again with some expert help!

Studebaker’s last stand

Geoff Carverhill profiles Studebaker in Britain and the last car dealer to hold the Studebaker franchise in London, with photographs from the Steve Miles Collection.

Advert



Classic American magazine is on sale in UK newsagents and supermarkets, and you can buy the current issue in digital and paper formats here!

You can also buy stacks of back issues of Classic American magazine, but it’s cheaper to subscribe.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments