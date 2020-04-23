What’s inside the May issue of Classic American?

Check out the Golden Indian, a luxurious 1951 Chieftain Streamliner in the May issue of Classic American – plus a FREE 32-page supplement! You don’t want to miss out!

As ever, Classic American magazine is packed with the best classic American muscle features, the best from our events, striking pictures of some awesome machines plus MUCH more!

Advert



If you’d like to read the May issue of Classic American, then you can cut to the chase and download the digital version, order the print magazine, or better yet save those pennies and subscribe to Classic American magazine. Here’s what to expect this month…

1951 Pontiac Chieftain Streamliner Deluxe

If you love the fins of the later Fifties, sleek and superbly usable cars like this 1951 Pontiac Streamliner Deluxe are waiting to convert you to the previous generation.

Advert



1932 Ford Model 18 Victoria

Zack Stiling tracks down a relative rarity in the shape of a 1932 Ford Model 18 Victoria that might even have a royal connection, but has been in one man’s possession for more than 40 years!

1969 Plymouth Road Runner

The race-car pedigree of John Davison’s ’69 Plymouth Road Runner ensures that this Mopar Super Stocker keeps on keepin’ on!

Advert



Classic American magazine is on sale in UK newsagents and supermarkets, and you can buy the current issue in digital and paper formats here!

You can also buy stacks of back issues of Classic American magazine, but it’s cheaper to subscribe. Subscribers save money, get their copies delivered to their doorstep and never miss an issue!

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments