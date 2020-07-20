What’s inside the August issue of Classic American?

Check out the special edition TV & Film issue of Classic American to see some fantastic recreations of Hollywood icons!

As ever, Classic American magazine is packed with the best classic American muscle features, the best from our events, striking pictures of some awesome machines plus MUCH more!

Advert



If you’d like to read the August issue of Classic American, then you can cut to the chase and download the digital version, order the print magazine, or better yet save those pennies and subscribe to Classic American magazine. Here’s what to expect this month…

Across the pond

Evans looks at the possible silver lining for the auto sector beyond the current coronavirus pandemic…

Advert



By the Bullit

David Redhead’s 1968 ‘Bullitt’ Mustang and Chris How’s 1968 Dodge Charger 440 R/T are a tribute to one of the most famous car chase scenes in history: Steve McQueen’s legendary sequence in the film Bullitt…

The story of the Batmobile

Jim Maxwell reveals the story of the Batmobile, one of the most famous cars of TV – you might think it all started and ended with George Barris, but as Jim discovers, there’s a lot more to this iconic car…

Advert



Classic American magazine is on sale in UK newsagents and supermarkets, and you can buy the current issue in digital and paper formats here!

You can also buy stacks of back issues of Classic American magazine, but it’s cheaper to subscribe.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments