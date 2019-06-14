Webcon for Weber Carbs

Now you can give your Classic American V8 the power it really deserves with a Webcon Turnkey Weber performance kit. Supplied fully assembled with genuine Spanish Weber IDA or IDF carburettors, throttle linkage, fuel rail and Manifold, Webcon kits are jetted for a stock engine and can be supplied rejetted to suit most popular engine mods and upgrades Webcon is the worlds largest stockist and supplier of Weber carburettors, Performance kits and spare parts, and can offer a huge range of performance options for American V8 engines, including the legendary quad 48IDA kit shown. To order, or for more information contact Webcon: Telephone: 01932 787100, e-mail: sales@webcon.co.uk or see: www.webcon.co.ukEnjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.