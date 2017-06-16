Weather’s set fair for Bristol Classic

With the weather set fair this weekend and temperatures predicted to climb to the high 20s, what could be better than enjoying some autojumbling in the sun?

This weekend ( June 17 and 18) Classic American’s parent company, Mortons, will be hosting the 38th annual Bristol Classic at the Royal Bath and West Showground, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, and we’re all looking forward to bumper crowds rolling up for some summer fun.

There’ll be plenty of car club displays as well as a wide range of independent traders including specialist suppliers of parts, tools and vintage memorabilia, along with service providers. One of the largest areas is dedicated to a huge indoor autojumble where showgoers can lose themselves for hours rummaging around the bargains in search of that rare find.

In recent years the event has also been a heat of the Footman James Classic American Car of the Year competition, which sees a winner picked to go through to the final stages of the prestigious competition, held at the NEC Classic Motor Show in November.

And as always, the weekend culminates in the Charterhouse Auction, where there’s always a fantastic line-up of classics waiting to go under the hammer. Visitors are free to browse through the lots on the Saturday, with entry on the Sunday by catalogue only.

So why not make it a date, and enjoy the best that the classic car scene (and even the British weather!) can deliver!