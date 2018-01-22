UK Event Celebrates 65th Corvette Anniversary

The Classic Corvette Club UK annual ‘Nationals Event’ has been scheduled for the weekend of 30th June and 1st July 2018. This year’s event has been organised to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the first Corvette vehicle production on 30th June 1953.

The 2 day event is open to all American Cars and will be attracting a record number of Corvettes to the Bedfordshire venue from both UK and European owners with active club membership at a record high. This year’s show “kicks-off” Saturday morning with a Corvette Cruise starting from the event venue of the Sharnbrook Hotel, Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to see Corvette’s in action.

Sunday 1st July will feature the ‘show and shine’ Corvette display day when the number of cars attending will swell further as club members attend the main event. A dedicated section will be hosted for visiting American Cars with a total of 17 trophies being awarded on Sunday.

The ‘Corvette Nationals’ brings together CCCUK members from all over the UK and Europe providing the opportunity to witness the largest Corvette gathering outside of the USA. It’s also an opportunity for car enthusiasts to get close and personal with this prestigious American brand and chat with the owners of hundreds of Corvettes from all eras on display including the famous Stingrays and the very latest C7 generation Corvettes.

“Following last year’s hugely successful event at our new Sharnbrook venue we are expecting a record turn-out this year of American Cars. The 65th anniversary of the Corvette represents a tremendous opportunity for enthusiasts to attend and celebrate an American icon” comments event organiser Mike Lacey.

Event Date: 30th June & 1st July Venue: Sharnbrook Hotel, Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire www.thesharnbrookhotel.com

Additional details visit please club website www.corvetteclub.org.uk or email Mike Lacey, Corvette Nationals Event Organiser nationals@corvetteclub.org.uk

Related

Comments

comments