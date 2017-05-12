Two new sporty offerings from Chevy

General Motors’ Chevrolet brand has introduced two new sporty offerings based on its

full-size Suburban and Tahoe SUVs. Available in the autumn of 2017 as 2018 models, the new trucks pay homage to modern aftermarket trends and feature a number of exterior and mechanical performance upgrades. These include elimination of exterior chrome trim and features such as a body-colour grille surround and door handles; gloss-black grille and mirror caps; black roof rails, window trim, badging and Chevy bowties.

RST models will also ride on exclusive 22-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone P285/45R 22 tyres.

Mechanical upgrades include a standard 6.2-litre V8 rated at an estimated 420bhp and 460ft-lb of torque (the first time this engine is offered in the Tahoe); plus GM’s new 10L80 10-speed automatic transmission. There’s also a standard performance tuned Borla exhaust system (said to be good for an extra 7-10bhp at the tyres) plus an available Brembo brake package with six-piston front calipers and 16.1-inch rotors, along with a Magnetic Ride Control active suspension system with specific performance calibrations. The new Tahoe RST is said to deliver 0-60mph times of around six seconds, while still being able to tow 8400lb.

