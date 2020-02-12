Tried and tested: Meguiar’s Ultimate Snow Foam Cannon Kit

Snow foam is apparently the on-trend car cleaning method of the moment and Meguiar’s kit contains three different adapters for three of the most popular high-pressure washers (Karcher, Nilfisk, Bosch). And while setting it up might seem initially a bit of a complex and time-consuming exercise, once it’s done, it’s effectively set up for life and the speed with which it covers a vehicle in the snow foam is remarkable. We had the whole Classic American Jeep covered in less than three minutes!

Editor Ben gets to work with the snow foam

If your car has soft paint or a good wax on it that you don’t want to disturb, the suggestion is that this may be an effective way of cleaning your car as, according to Meguiar’s, it won’t strip the wax from the paint, unlike more aggressive forms of washing. It can also be used as a pre-wash, which is what we did in the case of our Jeep and, to be honest, it looked pretty clean after the pre-wash and we could have got away with that alone. It’s also suggested you can use the snow foam on the vehicle with a wash mitt, although you’d have to be pretty quick with a bigger vehicle!

Watch that road dirt do a disappearing act!

What’s impressive is how little of the snow foam wash you need: literally 100ml mixed with 500ml of water, which covers the car in just minutes. Although £55 may sound a little steep, you’re buying the actual snow cannon equipment; once you’ve purchased that, the snow foam itself costs £18 for 946ml which should give about 10 washes, which works out about £2 a wash.

One sparkling Jeep…

Kit contains a 946ml bottle of the Meguiar’s Ultimate Snow Foam and has an RRP of £55. It is now available in UK stores and online. See: www.meguiars.co.uk for more details.

…And a posh bottle and nozzle too!

Kit includes:

1 Heavy duty printed Snow Foam bottle.

2 Adjustable foam nozzle (Snow Foam Lance) for thick snow foam action.

3 A roll of PTFE tape

4 Pressure washer adapters x 3 included (Karcher, Nilfisk, Bosch).

5 Meguiar’s Ultimate Snow Foam Xtreme Cling Wash 946ml.

