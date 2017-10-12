Top ten reasons to visit the Lancaster Insurance NEC Classic Motor Show

Still deciding whether you should attend the UKs biggest and best classic motor show? Here are 10 reasons why you should! Including our very own Classic American Car of the Year Finale!

1) This is the UK’s Biggest & Best Classic Motor Show

Over 2,500 stunning classic cars will be on display at this year’s show. The UK’s Biggest & Best Classic Motor Show brings together marques catering for every classic motoring passion. Ranging from Jaguars to Jensens, Ferraris to Fords and Maseratis to Morris Minors it’s the classics season finale no enthusiast will want to miss!

2) The Lancaster Insurance Pride of Ownership Competition

The Lancaster Inusrance Pride of Ownership competition sees 20 privately owned, rare and unique classics battle it out across the weekend to be crowned the ‘Best of the Best’ in show. Visitors across the weekend are encouraged to vote for their favourite with the winner being announced on Sunday 12th November.

3) Car Clubs

250 car and bike clubs will descend upon the NEC’s halls in November. Classic motoring clubs are the lifeblood of the classic community and offer visitors the chance to speak first hand to other like-minded enthusiasts about the classic motoring movement. After showing their cars nationwide throughout the summer, a lot of the clubs see the show as the club’s season finale, and celebrate by polishing their most prestigious and cherished vehicles for all to enjoy.

4) The Discovery Live Stage

The Discovery Live Stage is jam-packed with motoring madness, magic and mayhem all weekend long. Wheeler Dealers Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead will be hosting and partaking in Q&As and giving the audience sneak peaks of what to expect from the all new season of Wheeler Dealers. Grab your free seat and watch the Practical Classics team tackle a live restoration project across the three days, where they will recreate Mr Bean’s Mini.

5) Autojumble & Trader Village

Host to the UK’s largest indoor autojumble, supported by Classic Motor Monthly, visitors can ‘rumble through the jumble’ to discover a number of stands offering a mix of products and services. Find anything from a spare part for your car to a painting for your house, the autojumble is a haven for any classic car owner or enthusiast! Or if you need advice on installing the parts you’ve just purchased, the Restoration Theatre shows visitors daily tips & tricks of the trade in how to keep your classic road-worthy.

6) Silverstone Auctions

Going, going.. sold! Silverstone Auctions returns to the show with their record breaking two-day auction. Offering over 100 classic cars, modern sports cars, historic motorbikes, luxury watches and automobilia. Visitors can get involved with the bidding action with the purchase of an auction catalogue. This year also sees two freshly-restored classics by Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead, go under the hammer in the #ClassicRumble finale, with proceeds going to their chosen charities.

7) Arrive & Drive a Classic Car Experience, operated by HERO Events

Ever wanted to get behind the wheel, or ride passenger, of an iconic classic? The Arrive & Drive a Classic Car Experience, operated by HERO Events offers show visitors the chance to do just that. Ranging from a Jaguar E-Type to a Lancia Delta Intergrale you can drive your chosen classic on a specially designed route around the NEC’s Halls.

8) Sporting Bears Dream Rides

What better way is there to raise money for charity than by taking a ten-mile passenger ride in the car of your dreams? The Sporting Bears Motor Club ‘Dream Rides’ garage allows you to do just this with a fantastic array of between 70-100 cars that are available for you to enjoy a passenger ride taking you out onto the open roads surrounding Birmingham’s NEC, in exchange for a donation to support children’s charities across the UK

9) The Meguiar’s Club Showcase

The Meguiar’s Club Showcase celebrates the best from the UK club scene! Featuring an amazing line up of 16 award winning cars from 2017’s club-organised events, the cars undergo intense scrutiny before the ultimate ‘best in show’ is revealed on Sunday afternoon at the show.

10) Classic American’s Car of the Year

And last but certainly not least, the Classic American Car of the Year competition. The Classic American stand will host all the winners selected from various events held around the country to find the ultimate winner of the 2017 Car of the Year competition. Car of the Year is the only competition of its kind in the UK and is highly regarded on the American car scene and has been running for over 20 years! Visitors can see all of the heat winners on display all weekend at the show, with the winner announced on Sunday afternoon.

Whether you want a family day out, or the chance to get your classic motoring fix before 2017 see’s these cars and bikes locked away for winter, the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, with Discovery, offers you the chance to celebrate 2017’s classic motoring season.

Book your tickets today and save over 10%* from the on the door ticket prices.

More information: http://www.necclassicmotorshow.com/tickets

Related

Comments

comments