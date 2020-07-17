To the Bat Cave!

Ka-pow! Make sure you buy the August issue of Classic American magazine – out now! – as there’s a fantastic five-page feature about the Batmobile inside!

Batman and Robin with the Batmobile… Wow!

Join Jim Maxwell on a journey back in time to the 1960s, when the Caped Crusader and his sidekick Robin fought crime in Gotham City. And decades after the Dynamic Duo disappeared from our TV screens, the car was still the star…

Advert



Make sure you pop to the newsagents for your August copy… or better still, why not subscribe? You’ll save money, get every issue delivered to your door, and it’ll arrive before copies hit the shops. Bam!

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments