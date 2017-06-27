The Footman James Classic Car Show Manchester 2017 attracts record club entries.

The 2017 Footman James Classic Car Show Manchester will take place on September 16th & 17th at EventCity and is set to host an absolutely full house of classic car clubs!

Andy Rouse (show organiser) said: “We’ve already had a really encouraging response from all quarters (traders, partners, and tickets are selling very well already!) but we’re particularly thrilled that so many clubs have applied to be a part of this year’s event. So far we’ve managed to squeeze 95 clubs onto our floorplan, and there’s a waiting list developing! Clubs are the heartbeat of this whole hobby, and we are honoured that so many are choosing to join us at this great showcase for the classic car community. The show is fast gaining a reputation for great cars, in a great venue and a very friendly atmosphere.”

The Footman James Classic Car Show Manchester is a major indoor event at one of the UK largest exhibition and entertainment venues, EventCity. The show features hundreds of cars, clubs, private entries, concours/show and shine, restoration demonstrations, traders, plus live classic rally driving action. Located right next to the superb shopping, dining, entertainment and accommodation facilities around the Trafford Centre, with free parking for all.

For all information and to buy tickets please see: www.manchesterclassiccarshow.com

