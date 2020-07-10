Stunning Americans to go under the Hammer at Historics Auction on July 18th!

Historics Auction House are gearing up for Historics 10th Anniversary summer auction at a new venue in Berkshire on Saturday 18th July. It’s a live auction, together with online and telephone bidding. The response to consignments has been mighty, which is good news. A total of 182 very varied entries including a number of US classics included here. For more information or to register to vote go to www.historics.co.uk or call: 01753 639 170.

Check out these gorgeous vehicles which include:

1967 Ford Mustang Notchback

Historics have this to say of the this ’67 pony: “This rare 1967 Ford Mustang 289 Notchback was imported to the UK in October 2013. The current owner, a partner in a Ferrari race and restoration company, was looking for this particular and rare model due to the concave rear lights and was in Texas USA looking for such a car when he spotted this one advertised for sale in Kent, England. He dashed back and purchased it in November 2014. While returning from the 2015 Le Mans Classic a major fault developed with the original 289 engine and, after getting the car back to his personal garage at home, he set about mechanically rebuilding and upgrading it.

“The engine obtained was the larger, 1968 model, 302 cu in Windsor V8, five litre unit which was completely rebuilt using all new parts by American car specialists Mission Motorsport in Middlesex. After installation it was mated to the original three speed automatic gearbox which in turn had a Hurst shifter fitted so the car can be driven like a manual gearbox. Added to the engine was a new Edelbrook inlet manifold and four pot carburettor, solid billet electronic distributor, new exhaust system with new headers and a new aluminium radiator with electric fan. The suspension was fully rebuilt and upgraded which included new rear leaf springs.

“The brakes were fully overhauled and a brake disc kit fitted on the front. Since all this work has been carried out the car has only covered about 2000 miles; the owner wrote the mileage of 98,190 covered on the odometer when the engine was replaced. This rust-free example is finished in white with a very good original red interior which has been re-padded. The car is supplied with a V5 registration document, an MoT test certificate which expires in October 2020, a file containing some parts bills, old MoT certificates, parts catalogues and a very comprehensive photographic record of the mechanical restoration. This Mustang has been described as a joy to drive with everything working, including the rear wind up ¼ light windows.”













1965 Ford Falcon Futura

This car is described thusly: “This stunning 1964 Ford Falcon, two door coupé, is fitted with a ‘crisp sounding’ 289ci V8 engine, this is married to a four speed manual gearbox with a Hurst gear shift. The car was imported to the UK from the USA seven years ago by the current owner, who is a partner at a well-known Ferrari specialist based just outside London. He has fully maintained the car and has used it to travel to Le Mans in France twice and last year parked in the Pre 65 car park at the Goodwood Revival, all without any issues. Finished in blue with blue interior, this excellent second-generation Falcon is supplied with a V5 registration document and an MoT test certificate which expires in June 2021. Fitted with the original radio plus a new Bluetooth stereo system and a new heater box means any new owner can cruise to events in American style and comfort.”



















1965 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute

Historics had this to say about this Mustang tribute: “This stunning 1965 Mustang Coupé, or Notchback as it is commonly referred to, was restored in 2018 to an incredibly high standard by its then owner and proprietor of a well-known Porsche restoration establishment. Restored for his own use, the car was fully stripped and treated to a bare metal respray in red with racing stripes to emulate the GT350. The aesthetics of this car alone were not all that were to be treated with such care as he then decided that the 302ci V8 block engine should be freshly rebuilt with new valves, pistons, springs, billet roller rockers and water pump.

The handling of any Mustang is always a point of much conjecture and, as the car was to be used on UK roads, upgrades such as a complete front wishbone suspension replacement, power steering and power disc brakes were added and Koni adjustable shock absorbers were fitted to lowered springs.

“Brand new 4-Barrel Holley Hooker long tube headers and straight through pipes resonate the V8 grumble and the power is put down by new 8×15 American Racing wheels and Goodrich tyres via a T5 Borg Warner Cosworth gearbox with uprated clutch and Billet rose jointed quick shift gearbox. Shortly after completion, the car was seen by our vendor who, taken aback by the quality of the restoration, offered a price that could not be refused, and it has resided in his private collection ever since. Offered with a UK V5 certificate, workshop manual and MoT test certificate until October 2020, this is a stunning car that would cost far in excess of £50,000 to recreate to this standard.”













1956 Ford Thunderbird

Historics describe this Thunderbird in this way: This 1956 Thunderbird can only be described as beautiful, and has the desirable porthole hardtop along with the contrasting soft top. Imported into the UK in January 2016, the car obviously saw little or no rain in its former life and has benefitted from a £15,000 recommissioning by its owner who has used it sparingly since its UK registration. The 4,800cc, V8 engine performs well and sounds exquisite and 827 XVF is finished in gleaming white with a contrasting black and white leather interior. Oceans of chromework and overall excellent condition make this a stunning looking T-Bird. The car is supplied to auction with a V5C registration document and a fresh MoT test certificate. Thunderbirds as good as this are hard to find, there are very few driving experiences that can compete.



















1930 Packard 733 RS Coupe Historics had this to say about this Packard: “This delightful rumble seat coupé is fitted with the original 5.4 litre engine mated to a four speed gearbox. It starts on the button and runs beautifully offering a rather effortless and lazy drive. This car was subject to a restoration in Canada some 35 years ago and a testament to the quality of the restoration is how well she still presents today. The two-tone paintwork is in good order and correct for the period as is the velour interior trim. Seating for two passengers is provided inside, and two more can ride in the standard rumble seat. With ample chromework and particularly graceful lines, this Packard is aesthetically a great looking vehicle. The vendor is a knowledgeable classic car enthusiast who has enjoyed owning this coupé immensely over the last three years attending various rallies and taking her to Holland a number of times. Some great period features come with this Packard including a trunk for the rear carrier and a wooden set of golf clubs in a canvas bag, even the original Klaxon horn works well.”





















1981 Avanti II Coupé

1981 Avanti II Coupé Which is described as following: “First registered in the UK on 1st October 2017, this lovely metallic green example is one of the first to be fitted with the 5.0-litre V8 engine and automatic gearbox from the famous Z28 Chevrolet Camaro. The Z28 engine offers a considerable improvement in performance. It also comes fitted with chrome wire wheels and a chrome boot rack, while the interior boasts a radical aeronautical style overhead switch system. Supplied with a V5C registration document, original owner’s manual, service centres’ guide, maintenance schedule, Avanti II sales folder and toolkit, this Avanti II is described by the vendor as outstanding in every department. Offering the chance to own a design classic, this wonderful car will no doubt be admired wherever it goes.















1968 Ford Mustang Fastback

Described by the auction house as: “This excellent example of the iconic Ford Mustang Fastback came out of the Dearborn factory in April 1968. The present owner purchased the car from Ellingsons Motor Cars in Minnesota, USA and subsequently imported it on 7th July 2018 with NOVA clearance given on 19th November 2018. Scott Ellingson confirmed with the vendor that the vehicle had over $80,000 spent on it which has resulted in the car’s fabulous condition today; indeed, the bodywork is one of the best we have seen. The car is powered by a tuned 351 Cleveland with Holley carburetors which is pushing out circa 413bhp according to the owner, MSD ignition and an aluminium radiator.

“This powerful engine is mated to a five speed Tremec Gear Box and a 9″ Performance Differential with a 3.90 ratio. Wheels are Torque Thrusts which are shod with BF Goodrich Tyres and Willwood front and rear discs. The interior is also in excellent condition, with the wood grain steering wheel, fold down rear seats, radio (modern) and excellent roof lining. All gauges work as expected, including the windscreen washer, passenger and rear courtesy lights and heater blower. The under body, doors, door jams and boot are all pristine and show no signs of rust according to the vendor. The suspension has been upgraded to the Heidt’s adjustable coil overs, both front and rear, which improves the drive and handling of the car. This fantastic Mustang also benefits from power steering and comes with copies of the Minnesota title and also a Marti report.”











1938 Hudson 112 Saloon

Historics describe this Hudson in the following way: “This charming Hudson is a substantial car with plenty of character. The extensive refurbishing work this car has received is easy to see and includes a respray, interior recommissioning, rewiring, alternator conversion and the fitting of a stainless steel exhaust system. We are also informed that the underside of the car is as clean as the body. This MoT test exempt car is offered to auction with a V5C registration document and a file containing service history, owner’s handbook, workshop manual and a bundle of invoices. From the notes that accompany the car it would appear that the Hudson was owned by Lady Emma Thynne who, at the time of purchase, was the Marchioness of Northampton. This charming, magazine featured, Hudson is offered at a figure far less than the costs of its restoration.”











