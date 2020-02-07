Stripped back to bare metal

Old Bone Fabrications take on the hefty task of restoring a 1954 Chevy 3100 deluxe cab from the metalwork upwards, all within six months!

They said: “Project Stepside – the 1954 Chevy 3100 deluxe cab – was brought into us in January 2019 by the company Auto Finesse.”

“This was to be built for their 20th anniversary and it had only six months to be completed before it’s unveiling, which was a massive ask but we decided to take the challenge on!

“This wasn’t a quick repaint and engine swap. No, this was a back to bare metal, full strip-down, nut and bolt rebuild to the highest standard!

“We missed our first deadline, unsurprisingly, but carried on pulling all-nighters until we finally got it to ‘FittedUK’ August 2019 in Manchester for its grand unveiling where it went and won a trophy. The full build totalled over 3000 labour hours.

“All the bodywork was acid dipped and E-coated and we ended up carrying out extensive repairs to all the metalwork before having it finished off in a custom pastel green solid colour at our own paint shop.

“The chassis was straightened, boxed in and fully restored to a show finish with a Heidts Mustang ii front and a custom tubular rear end we fabricated in house. The chassis laid down on the deck using Ridetech shockwave airbags and airlift management.

“The powerplant consists of a crate LS3 motor and GM 4L60-E transmission topped with an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger, all wiring and plumbing was concealed to leave a clean engine bay and cab and was carried out in house by us. The tuning and management were carried out by Wortec in Chicester and is pushing on the 600bhp barrier.

“Rear-axle is a GM 10 bolt with an Eaton Posi LSD and re-geared with a C-clip eliminator kit. The casing was jigged, reinforced and had our own custom triangulated 4 link and brackets added.

“Wheels consist of Chevy OEM steel wheel centres converted into 3 – piece steel split rims. Rears are 11.5 x 17″ and fronts are 7.5 x 17”, these were custom built by us in house and we believe are worlds first!

“Interior retrim is a tasteful blend of aged brown leather and tweed mixed with square weave carpet and carried out by Chris of Retro Retrims in Taunton.

“We have tried to keep the whole look of the truck very traditional and in keeping with its era but with a modern twist. No glitz, glam or gimmicks, just a straight-up imaginative build of the highest standard.

“You really have to see the truck in person to admire its beauty and the volume and level of work involved. “

Old Bone Fabrications

Old Bone Fabrications were founded in 2015 and have continued to grow and thrive ever since. They now have 4500 sqft of workshop with their own fully functioning and professional paint shop as well.

They are no standard restoration or speed shop, customers come to us when they want the ultimate drive as well as the looks! They have a team of seven, all of which have different influences in the motor sector and are all highly skilled and trained to offer many services including:

Restoration work

Panel and paint

Fabrication and welding

Custom steel split rims

engine conversions and rebuilds

Chassis fabrication

automotive wiring

panel forming and metal shaping

For more info about Old Bone Fabrications visit their website at www.oldbonesfabrications.co.uk or you can find them on Facebook here.

