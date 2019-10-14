Slam’n Sammy Miller’s daughter Linda to be special guest at British Drag Racing Hall of Fame Gala

The British Drag Racing Hall of Fame is excited to announce that Linda Miller, daughter of Rocket man Slam’n Sammy Miller, will attend the BDRHoF Gala at the Oatlands Park Hotel, Weybridge, Surrey on Saturday 23rd November. Linda has been eager to make the trip for a couple of years and has at last been able to reorganise her schedule to make this possible. Linda is very much looking forward to meeting some of her father’s adoring fans first-hand.

Sammy’s first Vanishing Point, with its Chevrolet Vega body, was his second rocket Funny Car. He made his UK début with this machine in 1978 when he quickly made his mark, running 4.40/290. Sammy recorded the first ever three-second pass in Florida in 1979, a 3.94, and his first 300 mph-plus run in Europe was at Santa Pod in July 1979 at 307.6 mph. Europe became the beneficiary of the NHRA clampdown on rocket-propelled vehicles and Santa Pod’s fans in particular took him to their collective hearts.

Sammy’s quickest time was achieved in 1984 when he recorded a pass of 3.58 at 386.26 mph at Santa Pod which still stands as the absolute drag strip ET record anywhere on the planet. His biggest worry was whether he’d ever get the car stopped!

The 2018 Gala Awards Dinner is almost sold out but you can make a reservation by email at stuart@britishdragracinghof.co.uk or by telephone at 01933 279102.

Picture of Vanishing Point copyright Kelvin Fagan





