SANTA POD RACEWAY ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH STP.

Santa Pod Raceway, the home of European Drag Racing, is proud to announce a brand-new partnership with STP, the well-known automotive care brand.

Caroline Holden, Commercial Manager for Santa Pod Raceway, said, “We’re delighted to welcome STP into the world of Drag Racing. As an iconic venue, we love to work with iconic brands and STP has a great synergy with our fans and competitors. The STP brand name already has a place in Santa Pod history. Paula Murphy represented the company as ‘Miss STP’ when she and Don Schumacher brought the first American Funny Cars to race here in 1973.”

STP will be the main title sponsor for the 2019 National Championship ‘STP Sportsman Series’. This includes three events:

STP Summer Nationals 22-23 June 2019

STP Greenlight Nationals 17-18 August 2019

STP National Finals 21-22 September 2019

UK & Nordic Sales Director for STP, Paul Hough stated, “There is a strong alignment between our two brands so it was a logical decision for us to get involved. We are very excited to increase STP’s presence in motorsport within the United Kingdom and beyond to build on our rich history in racing.”

STP is a trusted brand in the automotive care industry and has long been synonymous with car racing. From the debut of the STP Special race car at the Indianapolis 500 in 1969, to NASCAR® and the iconic No.43 Ford, the ‘Petty Blue’ and ‘Day-Glo’ red colours of STP have passed many a chequered flag to forge a strong heritage within motorsports.

