Santa Pod Raceway announce VP Racing Fuels support for The Doorslammers

Santa Pod Raceway has announced that VP Racing Fuels will continue to support ‘The Doorslammers’ race this year.

As Associate Sponsor of the event, VP is also the Official Fuel Supplier and Title Sponsor of the premier race class, Pro Doorslammer.

Advert



‘The Doorslammers’ is a unique event in the European drag racing scene, with an £85,000 prize to be won. Hosted at Santa Pod Raceway, this year’s event is taking place over the weekend 15 – 17 May 2020.

‘Doorslammer’ is simply a generic term for any full-bodied car with functional doors and a sprung chassis – ‘tin tops’, to borrow a circuit racing expression – and this third annual edition of The Doorslammers will draw saloon car-style campaigners from across the continent.

Advert



Prize payouts apply across seven different eliminator categories, but it’s the heavyweights contesting the VP Racing Fuels Pro Doorslammer class who corner most attention – brutal machines radically different from any ‘tin top’ seen on a circuit.

The no-holds-barred Pro Doorslammer shoot-out pits class-legal Pro Modifieds – which otherwise contest national and European championships – against the unregulated monsters of Sweden’s eighth-mile Top Doorslammer league, reconfigured for this weekend to run the full quarter-mile – and indeed against any other outlandish vehicle whose owner considers it fit for the challenge.

Advert



In place of the usual, seeded qualifying ladder, elimination pairings are drawn at random before each knockout round until the last two contestants left standing dash for the cash. If the pairing arrangements are novel, the basic rule of drag racing remains unchanged: first to the finish line wins, and the most potent machinery doesn’t necessarily prosper.

In 2018, Mattias Wulcan re-tuned his mighty eighth-mile Blackbird Camaro to demolish European quarter-mile standards with a blistering, 5.53-second, 262mph test shot – yet didn’t win the race. Pro Mod racer Jimmy Ålund took the honours. Last year, by contrast, Wulcan slipped short of such dizzying performance heights but did manage to strike gold after five furious rounds of racing. Thus far, Swedish racers have carried off the Pro Doorslammer loot. Will 2020 prove third time lucky for a different nation’s entrant?

Advert



VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Fuel Technology®, fuelling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea, and air since 1975. The company operates internationally with businesses including race fuels and lubricants, consumer small engine fuels and automotive additives, and licensed retail fuel stations.

VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, AMA Supercross, SCORE, Best in the Desert, NMCA, and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies. Its partnership with Santa Pod provides availability of its products to all racers competing at the renowned British venue. For more information, visit VPRacingFuels.com.

Peter Coleman of VP Racing Fuels said, “It’s a real pleasure to be supporting The Doorslammers event once more. VP Racing Fuels is moving from strength to strength internationally with the appointment of a new International Sales Manager, Eric Bishop.” Commenting from the USA, Eric said, “Santa Pod’s reputation is well known on both sides of the Atlantic. We’re keenly anticipating another season working closely as their fuel partner.”

In addition to the headline VP Racing Fuels Pro Doorslammer class, The Doorslammers weekend will feature five other heads-up categories – Pro Street, True Street, Front-Wheel Drive, 6-Cylinder and 4-Cylinder – plus separate daily Big Bracket competitions on Saturday and Sunday, all for hefty cash prizes. Once again, Redzone.bet will provide online betting for the event ().

The Doorslammers takes place at Santa Pod Raceway, near Wellingborough NN29 7XA, from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 May 2020. Full information and advance booking facilities are available online or by telephone at 01234 782828.

Advance admission prices start at just £14 per day, and under-16s are admitted free (up to three per paying adult). There is free paddock access and overnight camping is free with multi-day tickets.

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments