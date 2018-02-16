Rumours of revenge

We are already looking forward to this summer’s Dragstalgia event, and with the triumphant Nick Davies/Rob Loaring Fuel Altered, Havoc, back in the country after last year’s US tour, following their big win at Bakersfield, we are already wondering if we will see any US teams coming over, thirsty for revenge. We wouldn’t be surprised at all, no announcements yet, but we’re hoping…

Dragstalgia this year will be held from July 13 to 15. Ticket prices start at £22 for the weekend and are available online from www.santapod.co.uk/dragstalgia

