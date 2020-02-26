Were you at Rockabilly Show and Shine 2019?

Have a look through our gallery below and see if you can spot your car.

Advert



Rockabilly Show and Shine is an events company that hosts an annual car show in the Christchurch Seaside Suburb of New Brighton, New Zealand. Held in November each year the Rockabilly Show and Shine is a family day out comprising of a Rockabilly themed market, bands, dancing, kids entertainment and an amazing range of Hot Rods, Classic and Muscle cars.





































Can’t wait to show off your ride? Fill in our Show Us Your Ride form and we’ll make sure to share yours here.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments