Ring Brothers’ latest win

Mike and Jim Ring of Ringbrothers took the top prize in the sixth annual SEMA Battle of the Builders competition, which concluded at SEMA Ignited, the official SEMA show after-party designed to celebrate the builders and showcase products from the trade-only show. For the second year in a row, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro beat nearly 300 entrants in the internationally recognised competition that has unfolded during the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

The top four finalists for 2019 came down to Jim and Mike Ring with their 1969 Chevrolet Camaro (Hot Rod category), Randy Borcherding with a 1955 Chevrolet truck (Truck/Off-Road), Louie Shefchik and his 1968 Iso Rivolta (Sport Compact), and Young Guns winner Brad Swaney with his 1971 Chevrolet C-10.

The 2019 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition included submissions from seasoned builders, as well as new customisers, representing an elite group of individuals who demonstrated extreme creativity and craftsmanship in modifying cars, trucks and SUVs. The Young Guns (builders 27 years and younger) category continues to evolve and expand, providing the next generation of builders with an opportunity to get their vehicles into the Battle of the Builders competition.

Industry experts RJ DeVera (Meguiar’s), Cam Miller (HS Customs) and Jeremiah Proffitt (Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers) were the competition’s judges and narrowed down the field of nearly 300 entries to the Top 10 in the remaining categories before selecting the Top 12 builds overall. The 12 finalists then took over judging duties and named the Ring brothers the overall winners.

