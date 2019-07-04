Reader’s Ride: 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback

One of our readers, Shaun, has sent in his 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback! He had this to say...

“Hello this is my 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback ‘divine MADNESS’. I have recently completed a 4 1/2 year complete bare shell nut/ bolt and the rest of the goodies restoration, mainly in a single garage to complete my dream car.

“I first saw a 65 fastback at 9 years old, when my dad took me to a american car show in New Zealand.

“It’s been a great learning experience and my first full restoration. Utilising my skills building race cars for Aston Martin racing and now working for Redbull F1. It’s fair to say shes a very high end build with a lot of custom modifications.

“I launched her at Easter weekend this year and the national hot road show where she got top 5 in the best of Britain Shield, and only muscle car in top 8.”

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments