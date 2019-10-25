The Footman James Classic Vehicle Restoration Show at the Royal Bath and West Showground, Somerset, embraces everything restoration with all types of vehicles.

Returning to the show is the popular Haynes International Motor Museum, who will be filling their huge stand with rare and expensive cars, including an unrestored 1964 Mustang with only 25,000 miles from new and a Ferrari 512 BB.

Their iconic Lamborghini Countach has had its monstrous V12 engine removed, which they will be stripping live at the show, alongside other live restoration work including the mysterious art of panel beating. They will also be celebrating 60 years of Mini by showcasing their cutaway Mini which has been touring Europe this year, making its final stop in the South West.

A brand new attraction for 2019, Lombard Rally Bath will be bringing two custom-built race tracks and a full fleet of historic rally cars, including the Ford Escort Mk2, Lancia Stratos, Triumph TR7V8, Mini, Lancia Delta Integrale and the Peugeot 205, which will be put through their paces.

Showgoers can relive their youth by watching this remarkable spectacle of historic rally cars racing in anger around the two custom-built tracks and listening to the music of tuned engines. The cars will be assembled near the main halls before being released to complete two stages.

In addition to this brand new attraction for 2019, the event will also feature more than a thousand cars on display, the famous Complete Kit Car Hall, traders and jumblers, plus the Charterhouse Auction who will be bringing an eclectic mix of classic cars to go under the hammer.

Visitors are encouraged to park their cars in the Classic Car Parks, where you will automatically be registered into a prize draw to win an award each day.

If that’s not enough, here are seven great reasons to attend the largest show of its kind in the South West! cvrs.bristolclassiccarshows.com/2019/09/13/seven-reasons-to-attend-the-footman-james-classic-vehicle-restoration-show-2019/

Advance tickets close on Monday, October 28 – buy yours now to save £2 off the on-the-gate price. Tickets: cvrs.bristolclassiccarshows.com/tickets

