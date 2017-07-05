Power Big Meet Time!

The Power Big Meet starts this Thursday… and if you haven’t already booked your tickets…. well, you’re too late! It should be an interesting one this year as the show moves 250 km south to the town of Lidkoping… but it’s not as simple as that, there will also be another show at Västerås as well at the same time. Hmmm, what to do? Some folks are going to both, some just one or the other. However, whatever the outcome, you can be sure you’ll be able to read all about it in an upcoming issue of Classic American. In the meantime, here are some images from the Power Big Meet a few years back!

