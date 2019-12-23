NSRA Swapmeet update

As we went to press for the January issue, we were still awaiting confirmation from the NSRA for the date of the very popular Southern Swapmeet, writes Keith Harman. Its website and forum still say merely TBA (To Be Advised.)

We have spoken to the guys and girls at the NSRA and they have told us that the NSRA Southern Swapmeet will be held in early March 2020. Once the paperwork has been completed the date will be publicised, so keep an eye out on the NSRA’s website, social media and of course here in Classic American. On a positive note, the NSRA Hot Rod Supernationals will be celebrating the event’s 30th anniversary in 2020…

