NSRA swap meet goes ahead in March

The annual NSRA swap meet will be going ahead on Sunday, March 8 as hoped.

The venue once again is North Weald Airfield in Essex, though if you were there last year, you’ll be glad to know that the NSRA has revised the entry system, with a new entrance gate for the public. Traders will use the same gate as last year but obviously will be arriving much earlier anyway to get set up.

Advert



The event will be clearly signposted from the M11 to avoid confusion. Those wishing to trade should download the entry form from the NSRA website www.nsra.org.uk – though you need to be quick, as entry will close at the end of February.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments