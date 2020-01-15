NSRA Supernats dates

The NSRA has released the dates for the 2020 Supernats, probably the biggest hot rod event on the calendar in the UK. The event will be held, as ever, at Old Warden Park, near Biggleswade in Herts, writes Keith Harman.

August 6 to 9 are the dates to save, but booking doesn’t open just yet, so you’ll have to wait until May if you want to pre-enter this very popular event.

As usual you’ll be able to attend with your car on the Sunday only, but it might be an idea to get there early if you are planning to go as space was definitely at a premium last year, with late-comers directed into a second field adjacent to the main show area.

