November issue out now!

1941 Cadillac! Meet the Ferrari Beater – Ford’s Cobra Daytona! And check out the 1949 Hudson Coupe! The November issue of Classic American magazine has got the lot!

As ever, this month’s issue of Classic American magazine is packed with the best classic American muscle features, the best from our events, striking pictures of some awesome machines plus MUCH more!

If you’d like to read November’s Classic American, then you can cut to the chase and download the digital version, order the print magazine, or better yet save those pennies and subscribe to Classic American magazine. Here’s what to expect this month…

1941 Cadillac: This mysterious, yet stunning 1941 Cadillac coupe made quite an entrance at this year’s Rally of the Giants, accompanied as it was by its glamorous and famous owner, Nicola Bulgari…

Ford’s Ferrari Eater: Jim Maxwell celebrates the car that was created for the sole purpose of ending Ferrari’s stranglehold on the GT World Championships…

1949 Hudson | Meet the latest ‘Derelict’ creation from ICON, this stunning noiresque 1949 Hudson, arguably one of the most innovative shapes of its time and a car that wouldn’t look out of place in the LA ‘film noir’, China Town……

