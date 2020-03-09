Nostalgia Nationals to launch historic drag racing season at Santa Pod

Photos: Santa Pod

With a new season under way, thoughts turn to the year’s first major nostalgia event, the NSRA Nostalgia Nationals.

Hosted in association with the National Street Rod Association, the Nostalgia Nationals is three full days of RWYB track action, the focus being on pre-1973 Hot Rods and Street Machines, with a generous helping of period race cars adding to the mix.

Following on from their first season in 2019, the modified Ford 100E challenge looks set to reach new heights, with huge interest from the owners of Dagenham’s finest, all eager to put the pedal to the metal this year.

Not to be out done, the ‘Bow Tie Brigade’ will be back to put their cars to the test and settle old scores in the Tri-Chevy Shootout. Making sure the staging lanes are never empty will be the ever-popular Wild Bunch contingent, proving that nostalgia never really goes out of style.

Of course it wouldn’t be the Nostalgia Nationals without a generous helping of extra race classes, getting their annual championships under way.

If one class captures the spirit of the Nostalgia Nationals, it has to be Outlaw Anglia. They will have had a presence at each and every one of the 27 years of the Nostalgia Nationals, not to mention the Hot Rod Drags before that. This quintessentially British Hot Rod, the Ford Pop and all its variants, has become an integral part of the nostalgia drag racing scene, and rightly so. What will 2020 bring? Who can guess? One thing’s for sure, it will be a show not to miss.

The Nostalgia Superstock racers will be joining us for the second year and the Gasser Circus will also be coming to town. Another class that seems to be growing year on year is the Supercharged Outlaws and you can expect some blistering runs from them over the weekend. Just for good measure there will be some Jet Funny Car action to round things off.

Of course if you feel the need for some retail therapy, you can visit the Pod Shop, take a wander around the trade village and don’t forget to drop by and say hello at the Nostalgia Nationals merchandise stall and pick up a t-shirt or two. The free courtesy bus will be running to Rushden Lakes all day on Saturday as well.

Come evening, it will be time to make for the Fuelers Bar, where DJ Grant Pinney will keep you entertained. But that’s not all. It goes without saying that there will be live entertainment on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Book tickets or find out more at www.nostalgianationals.com

