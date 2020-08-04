Normous Newark Autojumble is go on August 16

THE biggest and best regular Autojumble in the UK is back with bang… but we’ll be making a few changes to keep you safe.

How to get your tickets (safely).

Buy your ticket in advance and beat the queues Buy your ticket with contactless card payment on the day Or, buy your ticket with cash… but due to social distancing, it will be quite a bit slower than normal. (For best advice, go back to number 1… buy in advance!)

So what’s the detail?

When: August 16

Advert



Where: Newark Showground, NG24 2NY

What time: From 8am

Advert



How Much: £10 for Early Birds from 8am / £7 for General Admission from 10am

What do I need to know?

All visitors must adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines, keeping two metres apart where possible

Indoor areas will be restricted to a set number of visitors at any one time (we will be counting people in and out)

Hand sanitiser stations will be available at the entrance

Wash your hands regularly throughout the day

Toilets will be cleaned and monitored throughout the day

Catering will be available

What do I need to do?

Buy your e-tickets in advance if possible

Print them out and bring them with you

Come at the right time Early Bird – 8am General Admission – 10am

Wash your hands

Keep you distance

Have fun

Be patient!

For more information and to purchase your tickets go to www.newarkautojumble.co.uk

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments