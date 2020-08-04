Normous Newark Autojumble is go on August 16

THE biggest and best regular Autojumble in the UK is back with bang… but we’ll be making a few changes to keep you safe.
How to get your tickets (safely).
- Buy your ticket in advance and beat the queues
- Buy your ticket with contactless card payment on the day
- Or, buy your ticket with cash… but due to social distancing, it will be quite a bit slower than normal. (For best advice, go back to number 1… buy in advance!)
So what’s the detail?
When: August 16
Where: Newark Showground, NG24 2NY
What time: From 8am
How Much: £10 for Early Birds from 8am / £7 for General Admission from 10am
What do I need to know?
- All visitors must adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines, keeping two metres apart where possible
- Indoor areas will be restricted to a set number of visitors at any one time (we will be counting people in and out)
- Hand sanitiser stations will be available at the entrance
- Wash your hands regularly throughout the day
- Toilets will be cleaned and monitored throughout the day
- Catering will be available
What do I need to do?
- Buy your e-tickets in advance if possible
- Print them out and bring them with you
- Come at the right time
- Early Bird – 8am
- General Admission – 10am
- Wash your hands
- Keep you distance
- Have fun
- Be patient!
For more information and to purchase your tickets go to www.newarkautojumble.co.uk
