No Vintage Nats in 2020

For the last couple of years, the Vintage Hot Rod Association has kicked off its busy calendar of events with the Vintage Nationals, a day of members-only, quarter-mile drags held at Santa Pod Raceway.

A lineup from the 2017 Vintage Nats.

The idea was born from the ashes of what used to be the Flathead Meltdown race series that entertained the crowds at both the Nostalgia Nationals and the Hot Rod Drags, when both were held at the now closed Shakespeare County Raceway.

Advert



While those racing at SPR undoubtedly had fun, a track like Santa Pod needs ‘bums on seats’ and unfortunately the attendances were not high enough to sustain it for the time being, and so the club has put the event on the back burner for now.

The organisers, in particular, Neil Fretwell and the rest of the East Coast Sidewinders, would like to extend their thanks to all who supported it while it lasted.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments