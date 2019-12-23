New Mojave Sand package for Ram 1500 Classic

FCA’s Ram brand has announced a new Mojave Sand trim package for the veteran Ram 1500 Classic Warlock half-ton pick-up. Along with special Mojave Sand exterior paint, the Warlock gets a performance-style hood with twin scoops and black painted 20-inch wheels. Other standard kit includes the Warlock’s signature black grille with bold R-A-M lettering, powder coated front and rear bumpers, one-inch factory suspension lift and Warlock decals. Stateside pricing starts at $35,345.

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock now offers Mojave Sand Package

The original Dodge Ram-based Warlock debuted in 1976 and was one of the first true, special edition pick-ups that aimed to capitalise on a growing interest in personalised pick-ups at the time. It featured standard bucket seats and special interior and exterior trim (including an oak-lined pick-up bed).

The Warlock could be ordered with a range of engines from a 225cu in slant six, through 318 and 360cu in V8s – all the way up to the monster 440. Equipped with the bigger V8s, the Warlock was one of the more sporting rides of its time. Production ended in 1979.

