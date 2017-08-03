New ‘Chairman’s Trophy’ award for September Drive & Ride In Day

Motoring enthusiasts attending a popular celebration of classic cars and motorbikes this autumn will now be in the running to be awarded a special ‘Chairman’s Trophy’. The Lakeland Motor Museum’s upcoming Drive and Ride In Day on Sunday 10 September is expected to attract a diverse display of classic/vintage cars and motorcycles spanning much of the 20th century, as well as a range of more recent sports and performance vehicles including superminis and ‘hot hatches’.

Following on from the success of other similar events, it’s hoped many more visitors will also attend to soak up the atmosphere of some iconic styles and motoring memories. This time around, there will also be the added addition of a ‘Chairman’s Trophy’ award for the most interesting or unique vehicle to attend the Drive & Ride In Day. It will be chosen at 2pm on the day by Museum Director Bill Bewley, who is well-known as a passionate motoring enthusiast and judge of vintage motorcycles. He is also Chairman of the Museum’s parent company, Winander Group Holdings, and has a detailed knowledge of transport heritage dating back many decades.

As well as receiving the inaugural ‘Chairman’s Trophy’, the award-winner will be given one of the Museum’s new Annual Passes which provides unlimited access to the attraction for 12 months from the date of issue. The ‘Drive and Ride In Day’ takes place on Sunday 10th September (10am – 3pm). Participating drivers can park their vehicle for free, with no booking necessary. They will also receive vouchers for half-price admission to the Museum itself.

