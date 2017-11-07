Mortons Media Group takes the wheel for Tatton Park Classic Car Shows

THE company behind some of the UK’s best loved classic car shows, Cheshire Auto Promotions, is delighted to announce that after two years of working with events organiser Mortons Media Group, it has sold its business to the Lincolnshire based firm.

The three car shows, Classic & Performance Car, Stars & Stripes and Passion for Power, held at Tatton Park, Knutsford, near Manchester, will pass over to the Mortons events team with immediate effect, ready for the 2018 season.

The shows were started by long-time car enthusiasts and friends Edgar Milner and Stuart Holmes and have been a labour of love for the duo over the last 30 years. From humble beginnings in 1987, they have developed the shows into three of the biggest events of their kind in the UK.

Sadly, Edgar passed away earlier this year. Stuart takes up the story: “We had been working with the team at Mortons for some time before Edgar sadly died and we wanted to complete our 30 years at Tatton before selling, which we achieved this year.” He went on to say: “Neither Edgar nor I were getting any younger and we had decided to sell some time back. We wanted to pass the business on to a team that would nurture and develop the shows, long into the future.”

The three family shows regularly see visitors in excess of 20,000 with hundreds of classic car clubs displaying thousands of cars at each event, coupled with family entertainment, activities and music, framed by the beautiful backdrop of Tatton Park’s Mansion House and grounds.

Edgar’s widow, Elizabeth, said: “Edgar was delighted to be selling to Nigel and the team at Mortons. It was vitally important to him that the shows went to someone with a passion for cars.”

Stuart Holmes will be staying on with the shows as a consultant and ensuring that it’s business as usual as the three events return next year.

Talking about the deal, Mortons events director Nigel Hole said: “We are delighted to acquire three truly fantastic shows and that we will continue to work with Stuart and the team at Tatton Park.

“We will be bringing our wealth of expertise in the events arena, and looking to develop the shows over the years to come.”

Further information on the events: www.cheshireautopromotions.co.uk







