Mortons Books launch brand new book catalogue brimming with new titles

The people who bring you Classic American magazine have just launched their latest book catalogue – brimming with fantastic new titles to explore while you’re stuck at home.

Among the newest releases from the Mortons Books 2020 catalogue is the brutally honest biography of controversial celebrity chef John Burton-Race. John Burton-Race: The Authorised Biography delves into the Michelin-starred chef’s life and career, from his early years in late-1950s Singapore to working under renowned chef Raymond Blanc. The I’m a Celebrity star also finally speaks out about his bad boy antics and reveals the secrets behind his stellar career in the kitchen both on- and off-screen.

Advert



In The Secret Horsepower Race, Formula 1 engine designer Calum E. Douglas reveals the history of the Second World War aero engine development using years of extensive archival research.

And the most horrific crimes of the 1980s and 1990s are examined in forensic detail by journalist and author Michael Cowton in the latest instalments of his Murders That Shocked the World series.

Advert



These and dozens of other forthcoming titles available for pre-order can be found in the brand new Mortons Books 2020 catalogue – click here to take a look!

It may not currently be possible to get out and about but at least most of us have time to settle down with a good book. Why not discover the secret of deep down happiness and contentment with One Size Does Not Fit All or learn the real life stories of young pilots fighting and surviving on the front line in We Together: 451 and 453 Squadrons at War. Click here to order now.

Advert



Don’t forget to join our book club for more information about our latest book releases – PLUS you’ll get 10% off your first order AND receive SIX FREE digital bookazines when you sign up.

Visit www.mortonsbooks.co.uk to browse our full range or call 01507 529529.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments