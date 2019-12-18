Mopar EuroNats #27 goes to four days

The 27th Mopar EuroNats at Santa Pod Raceway is extending into a four-day bash, with entrance available on Thursday, July 30; however, although there will be no entertainment, food outlets or racing available, there will be toilet and shower facilities! By starting earlier this should allow longer racing time for Friday, July 31, with the track opening from 10am to 7pm, allowing a further two hours of racing. There is a small extra charge for Thursday admittance of £5 when booking in advance, or £10 on the gate, to cover expenses.

The 2020 show will be highlighting and celebrating 50 years of the 1970 model cars, with a strong emphasis on the Barracuda and Challenger E-bodies. The organisers would like to see as many 1970 cars at the show including Ford, Mustangs, General Motors, Chevrolet and Chryslers – and don’t forget that all American cars, hot rods, British classics, trucks and modern muscle are most welcome.

Advert



With the Nostalgia Super Stock class a massive hit last year, the organisers are expecting another huge turnout from them; plus all the usual supporting cast will be in attendance, including the awesome Pro Mod cars, which will be battling it out on the track.

Sunday will see a gigantic show ’n’ shine in the car corral and at lunch time the legendary burn-out contest will take place as usual, plus there’ll be evening entertainment and traders will be on site too.

Advert



The best muscle car show in the UK has just got bigger, so don’t miss this awesome experience and get those tickets booked early!

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments