Kustom Kulture is about to blast off

The Kustom Kulture Blastoff 10th anniversary festival will kick off in style at Lincolnshire Showground at the end of this month.

Kustom Kulture Blastoff on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 will be packed full of eye-popping sights, glamour, colour and sheer visual delights to shock and inspire! This extravaganza is the place to be to see, share and enjoy subcultures from rolling art to kustom art, tiki to rockabilly, steampunk to gothic and much, much more.

It’s the perfect showcase for the full spectrum of Kustom Art, allowing you to view, commission and buy quirky and unique creations directly from the artists.

The Vehicles

Hot rods, classic cars, trucks and more stretch as far as the eye can see. Owners invest in tricking out their ride to reflect their personality, with themes ranging from Hollywood icons, to intricate designs and gold leaf work, to cartoon and movie heroes. New for 2019 is Scooterama, a dedicated scooter village full of show-stopping, tricked-out beauties, including must-see special guest Dave Dickinson (DDK Airbrush).

Things to do, see – and experience!

Kustom Kulture Blastoff gives you the opportunity to experience, develop and learn. Choose from a ‘Have a Go’ airbrush and graffiti sessions, paint technique and sign writing demos, and gorgeous beauty appointments.

There will be dance lessons, including stroll and jive, not to mention a dance competition with cash prize. Dress to impress and you may get added to the Fashionista Gallery!

If that’s all a bit too active, why not relax and take in some of the great shopping, eating and drinking opportunities available on site.

KKBO brings you a truly diverse collection of traders: kustom, quirky and interesting. Browse stands filled with paint brushes and kit, as well as kustom lifestyle clothing, jewellery, accessories and oddities for your home. Buy direct from experts and creators – who will be on hand to give you the very best advice. The entertainment keeps on pumping with tonnes of live bands and resident DJs. The Main Marquee takes you back to the ’50s with rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly all weekend long. Don’t miss guest act The Blues Review Band, as well as the fantastic burlesque and body painter shows!

A fab variety of great foods will available throughout the weekend with some of the finest quirky caterers around, including an Airstream hot dog stand, a hot rod barbecue, a VW pop-top and a customised Teardrop coffee stand.

The site opens at 2pm on Friday, August 30 and closes at 7pm on Sunday, September 1.

Visit https://www.kustomkultureblastoff.com/ for tickets and further information.

