Kingstown Shipping and RH Insurance Car of the Year Round 1

Stunning heatwave weather meant that this year’s Surrey Street Rodders’ Wheels Day show was inundated with display cars and members of the public. That meant a packed show field and quite a challenge to pick out a car for the inaugural heat of this year’s Kingstown Shipping & RH Insurance Car of the Year competition.

Fortunately Geoff and Jan Mitchell had brought along their stunning 1965 Chrysler 300L, one of Chrysler’s legendary ‘letter cars’ which was awarded the prize. This California black plate car boasts power windows, leather interior and 360bhp 413 cu in Wedge V8 engine, making it the perfect epitome of a ‘gentleman’s muscle car’. The finals of this year’s Car of the Year competition will take place at the Classic Motor Show held at the NEC, Birmingham over the weekend of November 8-10th. Emma Airey, Head of RH Insurance, says ‘I’m absolutely delighted to see that Geoff and Jan’s fabulous 300L is the worthy, and well deserving, winner of Round 1. Many congratulations from all of us at RH’.

















