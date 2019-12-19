January Classic American out now!

Just a few days to go before Christmas, so take a well-earned break from shopping, wrapping and writing cards to kick back with your January copy of Classic American – on sale now!

Lots going on around the Classic American stand.

Editor Ben Klemenzson relives the four hectic days in the middle of November that took this year’s Car of the Year finalists on to the Classic American stand for a weekend of what can only be described as ‘petrol head’s paradise’.

Advert



There was plenty to see and do at the show, and for these two cool dudes, the psychedelic Sixties was only a fancy shirt away!

If you’re stuck for a gift for a loved one this Christmas, why not buy them a year’s subscription to Classic American magazine? Visit https://www.classicmagazines.co.uk/ for details of how to subscribe. There are many more leisure-related titles on the website and you can also buy show tickets, merchandise and much more. Happy Christmas!

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments