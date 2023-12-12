January 2024

In the January issue of Classic American: 1959 Buick Invicta, 1964 Buick Wildcat, 1969 Plymouth GTX and more!

All your usual favourites are inside, including Muscle Car Files, Will Shiers’ Discoveries, and Across the Pond.

Plus, this issue includes:

1959 Buick Invicta

One man’s mission to create probably the most perfect ’59 Buick in the UK, a vision in white rescued from an uncertain future by its enthusiastic owner! If you love fins, you’ll love this beautiful Buick.

1964 Buick Wildcat

What’s big, white and bound to make you smile? This ’64 Buick Wildcat, the second of our two big white Buicks in this month’s magazine. This one has a fantastic history and is incredibly original, even down to the factory floor mats!

Buick History

Finishing up our trio of Buick features is a look back at one of America’s most magnificent marques: Buick. Set up by the eponymous Scotsman David Dunbar Buick and doing rather well today in … China!

1969 Plymouth GTX

And now for something completely different: Some Mopar muscle that looks super sinister in black. Rescued from a garden, it’s hard to believe this magnificent muscle car could have ended up in the scrap yard…

