What’s inside our February 2020 issue?

Meet the 2019 Kingstown Shipping and RH Insurance Car of the Year – a 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer – in the February 2020 issue of Classic American magazine!

As ever, Classic American magazine is packed with the best classic American muscle features, the best from our events, striking pictures of some awesome machines plus MUCH more!

1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer

John Miller’s rare 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer was crowned the 2019 Kingstown Shipping and RH Insurance Car of the Year, but getting it into this prize-winning condition wasn’t easy, as Mike Renaut discovers…

1949 Frazer

Steve Harper, who in the September issue reported on a pair of YouTube stars who came to fame rescuing a Ford pick-up they found abandoned in a forest, meets motors YouTuber Scott Newstead of Cold War Motors and discusses one of his recent resurrections, a 1949 Frazer…

1970 Plymouth Road Runner

Dave Christmas’ 1970 Plymouth Road Runner may not have been the most straightforward car to own and restore, but he’s certainly had a lot of fun in the process.

