It’s Atomic!

It’s the Atomic Vintage Festival this weekend at Sywell Aerodrome, Northants, NN6 0BN with, a spectacular two-day celebration of mid-century music, dancing, cars, action, style and fun at historic Sywell Aerodrome, near Northampton. Featuring classic and custom car show, flag-start drag racing, the ‘ATOMIC Cavalcade of Chrome’, there’s even a ‘have-a-go’ drag racing.

There’ll be plenty of thrilling drag-strip action on the runway approach, with demonstrations by THE GASSER CIRCUS and BriSCA HERITAGE STOCK CARS plus traditional 1/8th mile flag-start drag racing,

hosted and administered by THE VINTAGE HOT ROD ASSOCIATION.

There’ll also be a show ‘n’ shine, although entry to the show field is for pre-1963 vehicles only (there will be separate show parking for post-’62 classics).

Prizes will be awarded on Sunday for:

Best American Car

Best British or European Car

Best Commercial Vehicle

Best Period Style Hot Rod

Best Period Style Custom

Best Motorcycle

and of course CLASSIC AMERICAN MAGAZINE will be choosing a heat winner

for the prestigious ‘Footman James Car Of The Year’ competition!

On Sunday evening, vehicles will parade in The Atomic Cavalcade of Chrome

Expect to see 20 top-quality international bands, wall of death, large covered dance floors, huge vintage and retro market, Rock’n’Roller rink, fairground rides, dance classes, crazy golf and lots more… including a vintage style beachwear parade. Tickets are on sale now at www.AtomicFestival.co.uk or call 01435 812508 for bookings and information, or just turn up and buy tickets on the gate!

Here’s some images from last year’s fantastic event to get you in the mood! Photography: John Isaac

