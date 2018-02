Ice cold in Essex… Well it usually is at the annual NSRA Swap Meet at the Arena Essex Raceway, writes Keith Harman. This year it is on Sunday, March 11, so there may still be time to book a pitch to sell stuff if you are quick. Booking forms are available at www.nsra.org.uk, otherwise it’s £8 for non members, and £5 for members, gates open at 10am unless you’ve pre-booked a fast-track entry to have your own stall.

