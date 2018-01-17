Historics at Brooklands Autumn Sale

With over thirty classic car auctions under its belt and the continuing support from the Brooklands Auto Museum, near Weybridge, Surrey, Historics at Brooklands has established itself as the go-to auction house for a wide range of classic vehicles. Their September sale was a typical affair, consisting of over 160 consignments, 33 of which were guaranteed to sell, as they were offered without Reserve. From high-end Astons and Maseratis to humble Minis and a pre-war Austin Chummy, there was something for all tastes and budgets.

The weather was kind, the bidding enthusiastic and at the end of the day, 116 lots, some 72%, found new owners, achieving a gross turnover of over £3M. No doubt post-auction deals secured some additional sales as well. As per usual, there were a few American cars alongside the diverse British classics and European exotica. Four Chevrolets were consigned, a Ford Mustang, a mid-eighties Jeep and a Nineties Pontiac Firebird, with no Reserve.

Of these, only two failed to sell. The 1979 Camaro, was a recently imported, but otherwise rather nondescript, dark blue T-Top coupe with a 5 litre V8 and an estimate of £9K to £11K remained unsold. Similarly, a purposeful 1985 Jeep CJ7 Laredo was unable to meet its £10K to £12K estimate, so it too went home. In contrast, an attractive 1957 Corvette C1 in white with red side covings and a stunning red leather interior, was enthusiastically received, achieving a creditable £50,000.00. A rare fuel injected example, complete with factory hardtop, it was an older restoration imported from Las Vegas in 2007 and subsequently cosseted in a private collection.

A 1963 Corvette Stingray Roadster extensively customised in the States, with stunning electric green paint, luxurious leather interior and a 480hp, 383 cid small block V8, sold for a respectable £56K, far less than its claimed $156K makeover! A recently restored and imported 1967 El Camino attracted much attention on viewing day. Not surprisingly, it sold the following day for £14,280.00, a reasonable sum given its excellent paint and comfortable original interior.

The 1966 Mustang coupe had been extensively, and no doubt expensively, upgraded to dual-purpose road/track use, complete with new suspension, high performance V8 and roll cage. Its hammer price of £26,320.00 reflected this. Lastly, the tidy “No Reserve” 1995 Fire Red V6 Manual Firebird sold for £2,016.00, a bargain!

