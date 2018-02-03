Hipsville Jungle-a-Go-Go and Sunday Auto Show!

It’s the Wildest Sixties and Beyond, themed Party Weekend and is now firmly established on the music weekender calendar for lots of groovy folk. This year sees the Sixth Hipsville happening, and the second consecutive year of its new home of Dreamland Amusement Park, Margate. This years dates being, Friday 4th to Sunday the 6th of May.

For those making a weekend of it, the theme for this year is Jungle-a-Go-Go, an exotic blend of primitive and demented partying to wild international bands, caged Go-Go-Girls and crazed DJ’s high on jungle fever! Last year’s event sold out, so get swinging if you want to be a part of the jungle action, while there you can party in Dreamlands Tikiville, thrill on Dreamlands rides, free all weekend! Or strut your stuff at the roller disco, also Free! There’s the vintage market of course, and don’t forget to dress up for the Saturday afternoon Tiki party! Day and Weekend tickets available now at www.hipsville.co.uk (Free rides not included on day tickets).

After a break last year, Hipsville are also pleased to announce the return of the Hipsville Sunday Car and Bike Show, once again sponsored by the House of Wax! Open to Hot Rods, Customs, Classics, Cool trucks, Choppers, Bobbers and Scooters. Entry is free, but there is a charge for entry to the Jungle Room and the live entertainment.

Dreamland Margate is easy to find as its right on the sea front, 49-51 Marine Terrace, Margate, CT9 1XJ more details available at www.hipsville.co.uk Please note there is no accommodation at Dreamland, so please make your own arrangements.

