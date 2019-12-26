Hi ho Silverado

Chevy is releasing two limited edition Silverado pick-ups for 2020 which were announced at the Texas State Fair in September. The Midnight Edition, an off-road-focused rig that is available on the LT and Custom Trail Boss trim levels, is a monochromatic all-black exterior including the grille, badges, bumpers, side steps and exhaust tips, contrasted by red recovery hooks. Because it’s based on the Trail Boss, it also comes with a two-inch factory suspension lift and the Z71 Off Road Package with Rancho mono-tube off-road shocks, along with an automatic locking rear differential, skid plates, 18-inch black painted wheels and Goodyear Duratrac off-road tyres.

The Custom Trail Boss Midnight Edition can be optioned with either a 5.3-litre or 6.2-litre V8 teamed with a 10-speed automatic, while the LT version comes only with the larger engine. Aimed more at the street crowd, the Silverado Rally Edition is offered on the Custom and RST trim levels. Offered in a range of exterior colours, including Black, Red Hot, Silver Ice Metallic or Summit White, the Rally Edition also features a body-coloured grille, black Rally stripes on the hood and tailgate, as well as black Chevrolet tailgate lettering, black badging, black Bowties, black exhaust tip(s) and black assist steps.

The Custom Rally Edition also comes with standard 20-inch black painted wheels and a 2.7-litre Turbo engine mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The RST Rally Edition includes 22-inch black painted wheels and offers a choice in powertrains: a 2.7-litre Turbo with eight-speed automatic transmission, a 5.3-litre V8 with eight-speed automatic transmission or a 6.2-litre V8 with 10-speed automatic transmission.

