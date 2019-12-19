Goblin Works Garage back for 2020

Goblin Works Garage is back for 2020 with a whole new exciting range of vehicles. The Goblins are going bigger and bolder than ever before with their design and restorations. The three eccentric mechanics – Jimmy de Ville, Ant Partridge and Helen Stanley – are on a mission to turn classics into customs by transforming the look and performance of cult cars and bikes.

Get ready for more design and resto’ fun!

With wild paint schemes and engine upgrades, cutting-edge design is at the heart of what the Goblins are all about.

Advert



This new series sees the petrolheads completely transform a VW Beetle to give it a Fifties hot rod feel, with a goal to inspire and freak out VW fans in equal measure. Also, and more up Classic American readers’ alley, the team tear apart a classic Ford Bronco, removing the roof to create a cool looking pick-up with beefed-up suspension, an LED light bar and aggressive wheel arches for good measure.

The new series of Goblin Works Garage premieres on Thursday, January 2, at 9pm on Quest.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments