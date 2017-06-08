Get set for Bristol!

Time’s marching on and autojumble heaven is on the horizon for Classic American readers.

Over the weekend of June 17 and 18 CA‘s parent company, Mortons, will be hosting the 38th annual Bristol Classic at the Royal Bath and West Showground, Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

Known and loved by many in the scene for its friendly atmosphere, the intrigue and interest starts the minute you get through the gate and begin to check out the hundreds of vehicles that pack into the classic car park.

There are plenty of car club displays as well as a wide range of independent traders including specialist suppliers of parts, tools and vintage memorabilia, along with service providers. One of the largest areas is dedicated to a huge indoor autojumble where showgoers can lose themselves for hours rummaging around the bargains in search of that rare find.

In recent years the event has also been a heat of the Footman James Classic American Car of the Year competition, which sees a winner picked to go through to the final stages of the prestigious competition, held at the NEC Classic Motor Show in November.

And as always, the weekend culminates in the Charterhouse Auction, where there’s always a fantastic line-up of classics waiting to go under the hammer. Visitors are free to browse through the lots on the Saturday, with entry on the Sunday by catalogue only.

