Get ready… it’s going to be Atomic!

Make a date in your diary – very soon, it’s going to be ATOMIC!

Atomic festival is already well established on the show calendar and with its new permanent summer date, is all set to grow into one of the biggest retro lifestyle events in the UK. A spectacular two-day celebration of all things Fifties, Atomic features a top-quality international band line-up, five large music venues and a huge vintage and retro market.

For fans of classic machinery, there’s also a spectacular pre-1963 car show, traditional flag-start drag racing and the ‘Atomic Cavalcade of Chrome’, so if you arrive with your pre-’63 classic, rod or custom you can have a go on the drag strip, join the cavalcade and even give others a chance to experience the joy of American motoring by taking them for rides along the runway.

If all this isn’t enough, there are lots of free activities, including dance classes, crazy golf and a rock ’n’ roller rink, plus a wall of death, fairground rides, and lots more!

New features for this year include a mid-century movie house, showing classic B-movies in an original Art Deco venue, and a late-night club room where specialist DJs will keep the dance floor busy with their vintage vinyl 45s. And there will be hilarious slide show presentations by America’s ‘King of Kitsch’, Charles Phoenix, who will be travelling from Los Angeles for his first-ever appearance in the UK. Make sure you get the August issue of Classic American for an in-depth feature about ‘King’ Charles!

Atomic is a chance to take a step back in time and enjoy a weekend of non-stop, fun-filled Fifties action for the whole family, at historic Sywell Aerodrome, near Northampton, on Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20, with the Big Friday Nite Pre-Party in the hangar.

Cheap camping is available on the airfield itself, so you can spend your weekend right in the middle of the action.

For bookings and information call 01435 812508 or visit the Atomic website at www.AtomicFestival.co.uk

Related

Comments

comments