Footman James Car of the Year Round Six

Winning the sixth heat of the Footman James Car of the Year competition was David Christmas’s 1970 Plymouth Road Runner, which he bought in 2012 as a rolling shell and restored over a two year period. It had its first outing to the Mopar EuroNats in 2015 and is pretty much complete now, apart from a few very small details. The 440 four-barrel motor was rebuilt by Dave Biladeau and reportedly produces 400bhp/515lb ft of torque on the dyno! It’s a highly optioned car, with hood turn signal repeaters, air conditioning, console, bucket seats and those cool-looking ‘dust trail’ stripes from the Road Runner. Finished in Tor Red, David has added the Air Grabber scoop, which really looks the business.

